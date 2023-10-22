The Detroit Lions (5-1) are taking on the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) in Week 7, and while there hasn’t been a lot of roster movement this week, Detroit was able to return several players from injury. With that in mind, let’s reset the Lions roster, and see where the depth chart stands entering this game.
In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.
Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Teddy Bridgewater (10) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to be activated at any time
Running back/Fullback (4 + 3)
- Jahmyr Gibbs* (26) — hamstring, not listed with an injury designation
- Craig Reynolds (13) — hamstring, toe, questionable — expected to play
- Devine Ozigbo (33) — elevated from the practice squad for this game
- Mohamed Ibrahim (35) — elevated from the practice squad for this game
- David Montgomery (5) — ribs, expected to miss some time, RULED OUT
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — knee, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 9
- Zonovan Knight (28) — shoulder, placed on injured reserve on Saturday
Wide receiver (5 + 1)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
- Josh Reynolds (8)
- Jameson Williams (9)
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Antoine Green* (80)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (0) — Ruled OUT with personal issue
Tight end (3)
- Sam LaPorta* (87) — calf, not listed with an injury designation
- Brock Wright (89)
- James Mitchell (82) — hamstring, questionable
Offensive line (8 + 2)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Graham Glasgow (60)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — toe, not listed with an injury designation
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
OL Reserves
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
- G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)
- G/T — Dan Skipper (70)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — ankle, RULED OUT
- OT — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 8
Interior defensive line (3 + 2)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- DT — Benito Jones (94)
- DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — INACTIVE
- DT — Brodric Martin* (98) — INACTIVE
EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)
- EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)
- DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
- DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, activated from injured reserve, questionable
- EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
- SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53) — INACTIVE
- SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:
- EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations
- DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing
- DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets
- SAM = standup pass rusher
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
- MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
- MIKE/SAM — Jack Campbell* (46)
- WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
- WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
- MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)
Cornerback (4 + 2)
- Cameron Sutton (1)
- Will Harris (25)
- Khalil Dorsey (30)
- Steven Gilmore* (24)
- Jerry Jacobs (23) — knee, questionable — INACTIVE
- Emmanuel Moseley — ACL, placed on injured reserve on Saturday
Star/Nickelback (2)
- NB/S — Brian Branch* (32) — ankle, not listed with an injury designation
- NB Chase Lucas (27)
Safety (3 + 1)
- Kerby Joseph (31)
- Tracy Walker (21)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) — Pectoral, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- K — Riley Patterson (36)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
Kick/Punt returners
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30) or Craig Reynolds (13)
Kick coverage specialists
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3) or Riley Patterson (36)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Chase Lucas (27) and Khalil Dorsey (30) or Will Harris (25)
- Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
Loading comments...