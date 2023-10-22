 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Detroit Lions updated depth chart: Week 7 at Baltimore Ravens

An updated 2023 Detroit Lions depth chart based on our observations from recent games and practices. 

By Erik Schlitt
NFL: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (5-1) are taking on the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) in Week 7, and while there hasn’t been a lot of roster movement this week, Detroit was able to return several players from injury. With that in mind, let’s reset the Lions roster, and see where the depth chart stands entering this game.

In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)

Running back/Fullback (4 + 3)

Wide receiver (5 + 1)

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
  • Josh Reynolds (8)
  • Jameson Williams (9)
  • Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Antoine Green* (80)
  • Marvin Jones Jr. (0) — Ruled OUT with personal issue

Tight end (3)

Offensive line (8 + 2)

Projected starters

OL Reserves

  • G — Kayode Awosika (74)
  • G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)
  • G/T — Dan Skipper (70)
  • LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — ankle, RULED OUT
  • OT — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 8

Interior defensive line (3 + 2)

  • DT — Alim McNeill (54)
  • DT — Benito Jones (94)
  • DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
  • DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91) — INACTIVE
  • DT — Brodric Martin* (98) — INACTIVE

EDGE Rushers (5 + 2)

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

  • EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations
  • DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing
  • DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets
  • SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

  • WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
  • MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
  • MIKE/SAM — Jack Campbell* (46)
  • WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)
  • WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
  • MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 2)

Star/Nickelback (2)

Safety (3 + 1)

Kicking team (3)

  • P — Jack Fox (3)
  • K — Riley Patterson (36)
  • LS — Scott Daly (47)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
  • Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30) or Craig Reynolds (13)

Kick coverage specialists

  • Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3) or Riley Patterson (36)
  • Holder — Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner — Chase Lucas (27) and Khalil Dorsey (30) or Will Harris (25)
  • Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

