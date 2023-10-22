The Detroit Lions face the Baltimore Ravens this week in what is quite possibly both their biggest challenge to date and their biggest challenge remaining on their schedule.

Baltimore may only be 4-2, but by DVOA, they have both a top-10 offense (10th) and a top-10 defense (second)—just one of five teams that can make that claim (49ers, Lions, Bills, Chiefs).

Detroit is winners of four straight, beating all four opponents by at least two touchdowns. Last week’s game on the road against the Buccaneers was particularly impressive and noteworthy, as Tampa’s defense is built very much like the Ravens’ and the Lions managed to crack that code in the second half.

The Ravens are playing well, but their two losses—to the Colts and Steelers—were uninspiring performances. Can Baltimore prove their legitimacy with a big win over the Lions? Or will Detroit continue their fairy tale season and head into Week 8 with their best record since 1956?

Here are our staff’s picks and score predictions for Lions vs. Ravens.

Meko Scott (5-1): 23-20 Lions

Alex Reno (5-1): 28-17 Lions

Brandon Knapp (5-1): 24-17 Ravens

Ryan Mathews (5-1): 21-17 Ravens

Kellie Rowe (4-1): 31-24 Lions

Morgan Cannon (4-2): 27-23 Lions

Jerry Mallory (4-2): 24-23 Ravens

Jeremy Reisman (4-2): 20-17 Lions

Erik Schlitt (4-2): 23-20 Lions

Hamza Baccouche (4-2): 23-17 Lions

Kyle Yost (4-2): 21-17 Lions

John Whiticar (3-3): 27-23 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-0-6): 22-22 Tie

Now let’s hear from you all! Pick the winner in the poll below and then share your score prediction in the comment section below. If you’re closest to the actual score, you’ll get a shoutout in next week’s On Paper preview.