Best player prop bets for Lions-Ravens, Week 7

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, and as always, the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have provided us with the odds for the game.

With a battle of two top-10 teams on the docket, there are not a lot of easy bets on the table because of the talent level on the field. With not a lot of matchups to exploit, picking a long shot to hit feels even less likely to happen this week. With that in mind, it may be the proper week to stay cautious and consider the following player prop bets.

Josh Reynolds, OVER 32.5 receiving yards (-110)

Player prop bets are typically influenced by a player's season average, and after Reynolds put up zero stats in Week 3, he has been getting very favorable bet lines every week. Outside of that game, he has games with receiving yards totaling 80, 66, 69, 76, and 50.

So, if they’re going to keep giving odds on this low of yardage, I’m going to keep taking them.

Jameson Williams, OVER 16.5 receiving yards (-115)

After Williams' 45-yard touchdown last week, it’s clear that the Lions are ready to start incorporating him on a weekly basis. His ability to stretch the field and gain separation is something that Lions quarterback Jared Goff is beginning to trust, and his game is only expected to expand from here. Add in the fact that Marvin Jones is missing this game for personal reasons and Williams’ path to even more snaps increases.

This is such a low-yardage expectation that one catch may be able to get it done.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards, UNDER 45.5 rushing yards (-120)

The Lions No. 1 run defense is allowing just 64.7 rushing yards a game, and while Gus Edwards is their primary option at running back, he still splits touches with Justice Hill, and both take a backseat to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Not only have the Lions been holding teams to low-yardage outputs, but they’ve been especially nasty to opponents’ RB1. If you look at the Lions' previous opposing RB1s and compare how they performed in non-Lions games versus against the Lions, the difference is vast.

Edwards is averaging 12 carries for 47 yards this season, so if this pattern holds up, he should end up well under this projected betting line.