Report: Lions RB Craig Reynolds expected to play vs. Ravens

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds is expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reynolds was a surprise addition to the injury report this week. After closing out last week’s game against the Buccaneers, Reynolds missed Wednesday’s estimated practice with a hamstring and toe injury. However, he slowly worked his way back and will likely be a notable part of the offensive game plan this week.

That said, with David Montgomery likely out a couple weeks with a rib injury, the Lions’ primary back for the time being will be rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who will return this week after missing his last two games.

“He’s going to need to take the load of it,” Campbell said of Gibbs. “We’re just going to have to see where he’s at. I’d like to say we’re going to be careful with it, but the reality of it is we need him.”

But even if the Lions decide Gibbs isn’t healthy enough to carry the full load against the Ravens, it appears the Lions have enough reinforcements to complement his game. Not only is Reynolds capable of making an impact—he had 43 yards from scrimmage and the block of the year against the Buccaneers—but Detroit also promoted both Devine Ozigbo and Mohamed Ibrahim from the practice squad on Saturday.

The loss of Montgomery will certainly hurt on Sunday—especially against a solid run defense like the Ravens—but Detroit should have plenty of backs to weather the storm.