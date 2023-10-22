The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens face off on Sunday afternoon in a battle of first-place teams with high expectations for the 2023 season. The Lions are the new kid on the block, off to their best start since the 2011 season. The Ravens, on the other hand, have only had two losing seasons since 2007, and they’re off to another promising start now.

A win for Detroit would push them to 6-1, their best start to a season since 1956—a year before the franchise’s last championship. A win for the Ravens would push them to 5-2 and keep them atop the AFC North.

It’s a huge game for the Lions, and a win would only further prove this team’s legitimacy. A 6-1 start with one of the weaker schedules ahead would nearly guarantee a playoff spot and raise the expectations even higher.

