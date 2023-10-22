‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Dolphins at Eagles

Sadly the Detroit Lions did not play football this week (trust me, please do not look up the scores, I beg you), so we will instead have to be entertained by some prime time football. With the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins duking it out on “Sunday Night Football,” there should be no shortage of entertainment.

Both teams are sitting at 5-1 among the best in their respective conferences. The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season, a surprise upset to the New York Jets. The normally explosive Eagles offense fell silent with a mere 14 points scored, as quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rough three-interception outing. The good news is that A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are a top wideout pairing, and a resurgent D’Andre Swift bodes well for an offensive rebound. Yet the Eagles will need their defense to stand out as well, given their opponents tonight.

The Dolphins continued their offensive onslaught against the Carolina Panthers last week, racking up 42 points—somehow not their highest scoring game of the season. Few teams can stop Tyreek Hill, while the run game remains extremely dangerous with Raheem Mostert. The defense is still a work in progress (27th in DVOA entering the week), so this game could turn into a shootout.

In what could be a potential Super Bowl LVIII matchup, which team will jump to 6-1?

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field—Philadelphia, PA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Online: NBCSports.com