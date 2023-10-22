Detroit Lions injury update: Mohamed Ibrahim undergoes immediate surgery

The Detroit Lions bad day got even worse early in the second half. Mohamed Ibrahim, signed just this week to the practice squad, caught a kickoff midway through the third quarter, but took a big shot to the midsection on the return. He would eventually have to be carted off.

According to coach Dan Campbell, Ibrahim was immediately sent to a local hospital for surgery on a dislocated hip.

“Mo’s in the hospital and he’s having surgery right now,” Campbell said in his postgame press conference. “Sounds like he’ll be okay, but he’s going to stay here overnight. He’s tough. I hate that for him.”

It’s a horrible break for Ibrahim, as the rookie running back has spent a ton of his football career fighting injuries. In 2021, he suffered a gruesome Achilles injury in the opening game of the Minnesota Gophers’ season. Then, in training camp this year with the Lions, he suffered an injury that caused him to go on IR and eventually reached an injury settlement with the team.

It’s another tough injury for Lions running backs. Zonovan Knight is already out for the year with a shoulder injury. David Montgomery is expected to miss more time with a rib injury, Jahmyr Gibbs just returned after missing a few games with a hamstring, and Craig Reynolds played through his own hamstring issue on Sunday.

Thankfully, the news was much better for wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who left the game late after coming up limping following a punt return.

“Kalif is alright. He got some cramps at the end, but he’ll be fine,” Campbell said.

The Lions will have an extra day to prepare for next week, as they face the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” in Detroit.