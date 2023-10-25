 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Dan Campbell talks Detroit Lions trade deadline philosophy

Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes is constantly trying to improve his roster, but not at the price of the overall chemistry of the team.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes has said over and over again that he is constantly in the process of trying to improve his roster. And with the Lions sitting at 5-2 headed into Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, many fans are hoping Holmes will be a buyer at the trade deadline.

In an appearance on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket, Lions coach Dan Campbell went into some detail on what he and Holmes are thinking as we near next Tuesday's deadline.

“First of all, the value’s got to be right,” Campbell said. ”It’s got to be something that we feel like can help us, fits us. But it also can’t be something that’s going to mess with what we got going on here. He’s mindful of that and I appreciate that about him, that he knows what I’m talking about, what we’re about. And we’re not going to mess with the vibe of this team.”

So while both Holmes and Campbell would love to bolster their roster ahead of the second half of the season, they won’t risk what they currently have in place in order to do so.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has more on Campbell’s radio appearance here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Just another day for the Sun God.

  • The Detroit Pistons begin their season tonight on the road against the Miami Heat.

  • Lions’ receiver Josh Reynolds is having a career year in Detroit.

  • The Lions’ passing attack has been really good in 2023, but these stats are certainly not helping matters.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Pride of Detroit Direct

Jeremy Reisman will drop into your inbox twice a week to provide exclusive, in-depth reporting and insights from Ford Field. Subscribe to go deeper into Lions fandom, and join us on our path to win the Super Bowl.