Notes: Dan Campbell talks Detroit Lions trade deadline philosophy

Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes has said over and over again that he is constantly in the process of trying to improve his roster. And with the Lions sitting at 5-2 headed into Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, many fans are hoping Holmes will be a buyer at the trade deadline.
In an appearance on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket, Lions coach Dan Campbell went into some detail on what he and Holmes are thinking as we near next Tuesday's deadline.
“First of all, the value’s got to be right,” Campbell said. ”It’s got to be something that we feel like can help us, fits us. But it also can’t be something that’s going to mess with what we got going on here. He’s mindful of that and I appreciate that about him, that he knows what I’m talking about, what we’re about. And we’re not going to mess with the vibe of this team.”
So while both Holmes and Campbell would love to bolster their roster ahead of the second half of the season, they won’t risk what they currently have in place in order to do so.
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has more on Campbell’s radio appearance here.
And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:
- Despite the rough outing against the Ravens, the Lions’ offensive line remains on top of PFF’s O-line rankings ($).
- Just another day for the Sun God.
Keeping it pic.twitter.com/IV9JrmLlGN— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 25, 2023
- The Detroit Pistons begin their season tonight on the road against the Miami Heat.
Good luck this season, @DetroitPistons! pic.twitter.com/hanRLLMOqT— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 25, 2023
- Lions’ offensive line coach Hank Fraley is looking for a bounce back game from his unit. Tim Twentyman of Detroitlions.com has more on how the team’s strongest group.
- Lions’ receiver Josh Reynolds is having a career year in Detroit.
Josh Reynolds: highest passer rating when targeted in the NFL this season - 149.0— PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) October 25, 2023
(minimum 10 targets) pic.twitter.com/z8GBQdT2dV
- Are you a sick person and looking for a mock draft in October? Jordan Reid of ESPN has you covered ($).
- The Lions’ passing attack has been really good in 2023, but these stats are certainly not helping matters.
And, more simply, 2023 drops per NFL team, per @NFLonFOX stats:— Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 25, 2023
Chiefs, Rams 19
Lions 16
Cowboys, Vikings 14
Colts 13
Bengals, Jaguars, Jets 12
Bills, Browns 11
Falcons, Ravens, Packers, Eagles, Titans 10
Patriots, Commanders 9
Cardinals, Panthers, Bears, Texans, Dolphins,…
Drop rates for all 32 NFL teams (unofficial, but per @NFLonFOX stats):— Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 25, 2023
Rams 7.4 percent
Cowboys 7.2
Chiefs 7.0
Jets 6.6
Lions 6.3
Titans 6.1
Colts 5.3
Browns 5.3
Packers 5.2
Bengals 5.2
Vikings 5.0
Ravens 5.0
Jaguars 4.9
Bills 4.5
Falcons 4.4
Seahawks 4.1
Eagles 4.1
Bears 3.9…
Loading comments...