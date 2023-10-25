Notes: Dan Campbell talks Detroit Lions trade deadline philosophy

Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes has said over and over again that he is constantly in the process of trying to improve his roster. And with the Lions sitting at 5-2 headed into Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, many fans are hoping Holmes will be a buyer at the trade deadline.

In an appearance on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket, Lions coach Dan Campbell went into some detail on what he and Holmes are thinking as we near next Tuesday's deadline.

“First of all, the value’s got to be right,” Campbell said. ”It’s got to be something that we feel like can help us, fits us. But it also can’t be something that’s going to mess with what we got going on here. He’s mindful of that and I appreciate that about him, that he knows what I’m talking about, what we’re about. And we’re not going to mess with the vibe of this team.”

So while both Holmes and Campbell would love to bolster their roster ahead of the second half of the season, they won’t risk what they currently have in place in order to do so.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Just another day for the Sun God.

The Detroit Pistons begin their season tonight on the road against the Miami Heat.

Lions’ offensive line coach Hank Fraley is looking for a bounce back game from his unit. Tim Twentyman of Detroitlions.com has more on how the team’s strongest group.

Lions’ receiver Josh Reynolds is having a career year in Detroit.

Josh Reynolds: highest passer rating when targeted in the NFL this season - 149.0



(minimum 10 targets) pic.twitter.com/z8GBQdT2dV — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) October 25, 2023

The Lions’ passing attack has been really good in 2023, but these stats are certainly not helping matters.

And, more simply, 2023 drops per NFL team, per @NFLonFOX stats:



Chiefs, Rams 19

Lions 16

Cowboys, Vikings 14

Colts 13

Bengals, Jaguars, Jets 12

Bills, Browns 11

Falcons, Ravens, Packers, Eagles, Titans 10

Patriots, Commanders 9

Cardinals, Panthers, Bears, Texans, Dolphins,… — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 25, 2023