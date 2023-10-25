Detroit Lions bring WR Tom Kennedy for visit

Per a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions brought in receiver Tom Kennedy for a visit on Wednesday.

Kennedy has been on and off the Lions’ roster since 2019 after going undrafted out of Bryant College. Over those four years, Kennedy spent most of his time on the Lions’ practice squad, but did end up making a total of 20 game appearances. In the past two years alone, he’s played 19 games and tallied 14 catches, 195 yards, and a 75-yard passing touchdown on this awesome trick play.

Kennedy was with the Lions this offseason, but he suffered an upper body injury early in training camp. He was seen in a sling for several days afterward, before eventually being placed on injured reserve and waived with an injury settlement.

His visit to Detroit suggests the length of his injury settlement is now over, which makes him eligible to sign back with the Lions. Coincidentally enough, the Lions currently have an open spot on their 53-man roster after Marvin Jones Jr. and Detroit agreed to part ways so the veteran receiver can tend to a family matter.

This regime clearly likes Kennedy, so it’s quite possible he takes Jones’ spot. Although, the Lions still have plenty of receiver depth on the roster, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, and rookie Antoine Green. Meanwhile, they remain shorthanded at running back, rostering only Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds—with Montgomery still nursing a rib injury.

The Lions will kick off their first practice on Thursday as they prepare for their Monday night contest with the Las Vegas Raiders.