Detroit Lions Week 8 injury report: More new injuries on the offensive line

The Detroit Lions (5-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) will face off on “Monday Night Football” in Week 8, and because the game is later in the week, the practice schedules are adjusted. Instead of starting their practice week on Wednesday and declaring injury designations on Friday, this week, they have their initial practice on Thursday and set injury designations on Saturday.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what the Lions initial injury report looks like.

Note: Any new changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

Injured reserve, Non-Football injury list

Ibrahim required hospitalization after dislocating his hip in Week 7, but the Baltimore hospital was able to correct the situation and the Lions running back was back in Detroit the following day. He was placed on injured reserve and allowed to heal. Once recovered, he will be allowed to go through the evaluation process of returning to the practice squad.

Nelson is the latest Lions player on injured reserve to be eligible to return, but because his ankle injury required surgery, it may be some time before he is healthy enough to return.

No practice on Thursday

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf)

DT Benito Jones (ankle)

LB/FB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) — injured vs. Ravens

Montgomery and Jackson continue to miss practices, though the Lions starting running back was working off to the side or practice with trainers which is an encouraging sign he is making progress—something coach Dan Campbell also noted earlier in the day.

“Yeah, best I can tell you on David is he just continues to improve,” Dan Campbell said.

Jackson was not seen at practice, which is less encouraging, and it could be a sign he is headed toward a third missed game. So far, Kayode Awosika filled in at left guard for him in Week 6, but with Halapoulivaati Vaitai ready to return to right guard in Week 7, Graham Glasgow shifted over to start at left guard—which appears to be their preferred lineup if Jackson is unable to play again.

Ragnow also missed practice on Thursday, something that is not unusual—he typically misses one practice a week as part of his health maintenance plan—but he was also with trainers on Thursday and is listed with a new calf injury. If Ragnow is unable to play, the Lions would likely shift Glasgow inside to center and bring Awosika back in at left guard.

Jones did not appear to noticeably injure himself during the game against the Ravens, but his snaps were scaled back a tick, so it’s possible he was dealing with this ankle injury. This is something to monitor during the week, and Isaiah Buggs would likely step into the starting defensive tackle role if Jones is unable to play.

Rodriguez also suffered an injury during Week 7 and exited the game early. Following the game, he did mention to reporters in the locker room that he felt confident he would be ok.

“I’m good,” Rodriguez said. “I’ll be back.”

Limited practice

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back)

It’s a tad concerning to see Vaitai back on the injury report with a back injury. Last year, Vaitai had surgery on his back and it cost him the entire 2022 season. Combined with Ragnow’s new injury, there could be some more shuffling along the offensive line again this week. But hopefully as a limited participant, they’re just being cautious.

Full practice

CB Jerry Jacobs (knee) — added to the injury report last Saturday, did not play vs. Ravens

Jacobs was a late addition to the injury report last week and could not get his knee right in time to play against the Ravens. His return to practice this week is an encouraging sign he may be ready to start again on Monday.

No longer on the injury report

RB Craig Reynolds (toe/hamstring)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)

WR Kalif Raymond (hamstring) — injured vs. Ravens

TE Sam LaPorta (calf)

TE James Mitchell (hamstring)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee) — activated to the roster last Saturday

DB Brian Branch (ankle)

S Kerby Joseph (concussion) — cleared NFL protocols

Gibbs, based on his performance in Baltimore, looked like he put his hamstring concerns behind him. He is expected to start against the Raiders if Montgomery is not able to return to the field.

Reynolds was dealing with two injuries (hamstring and toe) last week but was active and did play. That being said, he did only play seven snaps, but it’s hard to tell if his snaps were reduced because of injury or due to Jahmyr Gibbs being so successful.

Raymond was injured during the Ravens game, with what Campbell identified as “cramps,” so he looks good to go.

LaPorta has been dealing with a calf injury for two weeks, but it doesn’t look to be holding him back.

Mitchell returned to the lineup last week after missing the two games prior. Despite being active, he did not play on offense and only saw three special teams snaps. It’s possible there are still some lingering injury issues or the Lions may simply be taking their time with his re-acclimation.

Paschal was removed from injured reserve ahead of the Ravens game, and with his knee no longer being an issue, he has been removed from the injury list.

Branch returned to game action last week and played on half the Lions defensive snaps. He looks good to go and should see more playing time against the Raiders.

Joseph was removed from the Ravens game to be checked for a concussion after a brutal hit to the head from Odell Beckham Jr. Fortunately, Campbell noted that Joseph was cleared from the League’s concussion protocols during the game. His inclusion in this report is part of the league’s follow-up protocols, where teams are watching for any lingering issue that may arrive following the impact during the game.

Raiders injury report

Here’s a look at the Raiders' initial injury report:

Did not practice

LB Divine Deablo (ankle)

CB Marcus Peters (back)

K Daniel Carlson (groin)

Limited participation

QB Jimmy Garapolo (back)

DE Maxx Crosby (knee)

LB Curtis Bolton (knee) — currently on IR

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee)

Full participation