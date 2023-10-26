Ouch. It was a game to forget for the Detroit Lions in Baltimore, but there are always bumps along the road of any season. Thankfully in the NFL, swings are to be expected from week to week, and there is no reason to think that the Detroit offense will not be able to right itself, especially against a step down in competition.

Next up for the Lions are the Las Vegas Raiders, who are not looking like anything special this year. After losing handily to the Bears last weekend, this is a team headed in the wrong direction, and the setting is prime for a nice bounce back from the Detroit back at home. The game might not be until Monday night, but fantasy decisions start on Thursday!

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What Lions-Raiders start/sit decisions are you making?

My answer: This is less about the home/road narrative and more about regression to the mean, but go ahead and start Jared Goff. It was a bad day against the Ravens, and there have been a couple lower performances this season, but the Raiders are bad and Goff will play with a chip on his shoulder. This seems like a locked-in QB1 outing.

I am far less confident in Josh Jacobs, who has struggled to replicate his stellar 2022. Jacobs has just a couple RB1 weeks this season and is essentially as likely to fall in RB3 (or worse) range than at the top of the position. Game script is going to be against him here, and while most managers will be unable to bench him, there should be a lot of skepticism about Jacobs on Monday night.