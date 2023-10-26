‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 8 expert picks: Buccaneers at Bills

The NFL opens up Week 8 with a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills in West New York on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Bucs and Bills have only faced off 12 times in their teams' histories, with Tampa Bay holding an 8-4 advantage. However, it’s worth noting that the home team has come out victorious in the last six meetings.

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 7, with the Patriots shocking the Bills and the Bucs losing to the Falcons. The Bills barely escaped the Giants in Week 6, lost to the Jaguars in Week 5, and will need quarterback Josh Allen to get out of his funk quickly before this season falls apart.

For the Bucs, their biggest question marks surround the health of some of their superstars, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, but reports are that he will play through his knee injury. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is also expected to play, while defensive tackle Vita Vea will be a game-time decision, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The availability of these players will go a long way in keeping this game competitive.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Bills by over a touchdown in this matchup. The POD staff is all in on the Bills on the moneyline but they are split against the spread.

Here is a look at who each of our staff is picking for Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game:

Buccaneers at Bills

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Erie County, New York

TV: Prime Video

Prime Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: Prime Video, Twitch, NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!