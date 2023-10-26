Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on Michigan sign-stealing scandal

The University of Michigan is in the national spotlight right now for a signal-stealing scandal. In short, while sign stealing isn’t illegal at the college football level, Michigan staffer Connor Stalions is alleged to have bought tickets—and potentially attended and recorded— opponents games to get intel. That is where Michigan’s conduct could have broken NCAA rules. Stalions is currently suspended with pay while the NCAA investigates.

On Thursday, Detroit Lions defender—and former Michigan Wolverine—Aidan Hutchinson briefly discussed the allegations

“They’re doing all their investigations and they’re coming at Michigan when Michigan’s got a shot to win the National Championship this year, so I don’t know,” Hutchinson said. “It is what it is, I guess. Time will pass and people will forget about it and move on once we’re the champs again.”

The Michigan Wolverines are currently 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll. However, this investigation has overshadowed the program over the past week and dominated the headlines.

The Pride of Detroit Direct newsletter now comes to you three times per week! Subscribe to Pride of Detroit Direct today for a 7-day free trial and read it now. Jeremy Reisman, head of the best Lions community on the planet, will deliver deep analysis and insights he’s picking up directly from Ford Field. For $50, three times per week throughout the season and on a regular basis during the offseason, Pride of Detroit Direct will hit your inbox, so don’t miss out — sign up today!

Hutchinson was asked if he believes there is someone out there simply trying to take down the Michigan program.

“I mean, probably. Yeah, probably.”

Hutchinson said he had no relationship with Stalions while he was in college, and also mentioned—like many others have—that sign stealing is commonplace in college football.

“In college football, people are always stealing signs in college football,” Hutchinson said. “People stole our signs, other Big Ten schools stole our signs. It’s just a thing when you’re in college football.”

While Hutchinson is clearly dismissing some of the allegations, the investigation continues. For more information on that story, check out our friends at Maize n Brew.