Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on Michigan sign-stealing scandal

The University of Michigan is in the national spotlight right now for a signal-stealing scandal. In short, while sign stealing isn’t illegal at the college football level, Michigan staffer Connor Stalions is alleged to have bought tickets—and potentially attended and recorded— opponents games to get intel. That is where Michigan’s conduct could have broken NCAA rules. Stalions is currently suspended with pay while the NCAA investigates.
On Thursday, Detroit Lions defender—and former Michigan Wolverine—Aidan Hutchinson briefly discussed the allegations
“They’re doing all their investigations and they’re coming at Michigan when Michigan’s got a shot to win the National Championship this year, so I don’t know,” Hutchinson said. “It is what it is, I guess. Time will pass and people will forget about it and move on once we’re the champs again.”
The Michigan Wolverines are currently 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll. However, this investigation has overshadowed the program over the past week and dominated the headlines.
Hutchinson was asked if he believes there is someone out there simply trying to take down the Michigan program.
“I mean, probably. Yeah, probably.”
Hutchinson said he had no relationship with Stalions while he was in college, and also mentioned—like many others have—that sign stealing is commonplace in college football.
“In college football, people are always stealing signs in college football,” Hutchinson said. “People stole our signs, other Big Ten schools stole our signs. It’s just a thing when you’re in college football.”
While Hutchinson is clearly dismissing some of the allegations, the investigation continues. For more information on that story, check out our friends at Maize n Brew.
