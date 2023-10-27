On Tuesday, we polled Detroit Lions fans, asking them two questions for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions vs. Raiders on MNF?

With regards to the first survey question, here are the results we have seen over the first seven weeks of the season, including this week:

Fan confidence has understandably dipped after the Lions got pummeled by the Baltimore Ravens last week 38-6. However, the prior four-game winning streak is clearly carrying a lot of confidence here, because Detroit’s 95% confidence mark still ranks third in the NFL (tied with Philly)—only behind Chiefs and Texans fans.

Meanwhile, around the division hopes remain pretty low for everyone except the Vikings Minnesota fans are suddenly up to 81% confidence—their highest of the season—after a big upset win over the 49ers on Monday night. On the other end of the spectrum, the Packers are all the way down to 24% after losing to the lowly Broncos. The Bears are in the middle after taking down the Raiders with a 54 percent confidence level.

Back to Detroit, Lions fans are clearly in the mood for revenge, and a 3-4 Raiders team without a good win on their resume seem like just opponent to get back on track. With confidence level still very high, and a Raiders team ranked 30th in DVOA coming to a rowdy Ford Field, it’s no surprise that nearly 40 percent of Lions fans are expecting a big win this week.

Here are a few of the explanations from voters in the comment section of the original article:

“The Lions have been stomping bad teams. The Raiders are a bad team. The stomping will continue on Monday.” Slim Crickens: “After last week’s humiliation, Lions roll over the Raiders in a lopsided affair with Gibbs having a true breakout game then all is well in Lions land again.”

“After last week’s humiliation, Lions roll over the Raiders in a lopsided affair with Gibbs having a true breakout game then all is well in Lions land again.” Chim Ritchels : “Lions are gonna be pissed. Lions win big”

: “Lions are gonna be pissed. Lions win big” TomFoolery27: “The Lions will win big against the Raiders. They bounce back after losses very well, winning by 26, 31, and 14 after their last 3 losses, which is an average of just shy of 24 points. Vegas is about to have a very bad Monday night”

