Detroit Lions Week 8 injury report: Frank Ragnow misses another practice

The Detroit Lions (5-2) returned to the practice field on Friday, slightly more healthier than the day before as they prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). While that’s mostly good news, there is now some serious concern about more shakeups on the offensive line. Let’s get into it with our Friday injury report.

Note: Any new changes from last week’s injury report will be bolded.

No practice on Friday

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf)

Montgomery and Jackson sitting isn’t much of a surprise. They’re on track to miss Sunday’s game, but because both players avoided injured reserve, there’s a good chance they’ll be ready after the Lions’ Week 9 bye.

Ragnow is the bigger concern. On Thursday, it appeared the Lions were testing out his new calf injury, getting work on the hill. But on Friday he wasn’t out on the field at all. While Ragnow getting days off have been the norm all season, getting two days off is not. If he can’t go on Monday, expect Graham Glasgow to slide over to center.

That, of course, could lead to a domino effect on the offensive line. Detroit could possibly be starting two new guards on Monday, be it Kayode Awosika, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, rookie Colby Sorsdal, or Dan Skipper.

Limited practice

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back)

DT Benito Jones (ankle) — returned to practice on Friday

LB/FB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) — returned to practice on Friday

Vaitai continues to be limited, putting into question whether the Lions will start him against the Raiders. He returned to the starting lineup last week, playing 100 percent of the team snaps at right guard. However, this new back injury is something the Lions won’t take lightly.

That said, the promotions of both Benito Jones and Malcolm Rodriguez are good signs they’re trending towards playing this week. Jones has been a bit part of what has made Detroit’s run defense efficient, while Rodriguez provides both linebacker depth and solid special teams play. And as of last week, he expanded his role to fullback.

Full practice

CB Jerry Jacobs (knee)

Jacobs has tallied two full practices in a row, which means unless he suffers another injury on Saturday, he will start opposite Cam Sutton at corner. After Friday’s practice, Jacbos noted how close he was to playing last week.

“I really was (close), man.” Jacobs said. “But it was just tight. Just the timing of it, but I was close. I was close.”

Raiders injury report

Here’s a look at the Raiders' injury report:

Did not practice

LB Divine Deablo (ankle)

K Daniel Carlson (groin)

Limited participation

DE Maxx Crosby (knee)

LB Curtis Bolton (knee) — currently on IR

CB Marcus Peters (back) — Upgraded to limited participation on Friday

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)

CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee)

Full participation