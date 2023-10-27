Discussion: What do you need to see out of the Lions this week?

Now that it’s Friday, I hope everyone has moved past what happened to the Detroit Lions in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. It has been said every which way already at this point, but sometimes, it’s just not your day.

This week, the Lions are back home, inside the friendly confines of Ford Field, where they will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 8 matchup of “Monday Night Football.”

On top of being back in Detroit, the Lions have their Week 9 bye to look forward to—adding even more of an incentive to come away with a win against the Raiders.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What do you need to see out of the Lions this week?

My Answer: I want to see more of what we saw during Weeks 3 through 6, where the Lions rattled off four straight wins by double digits. Yes, this is the NFL, and the game will likely be a competitive one, as most NFL games are.

However, the Raiders have a lot of issues right now, and the Lions have a few advantages on paper. For instance, I would love to see the Lions’ rushing attack get going against the Raiders’ front seven. Get right tackle Penei Sewell and center Frank Ragnow out in space as blockers, and let rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs loose in the Las Vegas secondary.

What about you? What do you need to see from the Lions in Week 8? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.