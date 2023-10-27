For many Detroit Lions fans, seeing Marvin Jones Jr. go so quickly after his return to the team is tough.

The veteran wide receiver announced Tuesday that he’s stepping away from football to take care of family matters.

“Although this was no easy decision, I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar. This organization has been amazing showing love and support for myself and my family over the years and this time is no different,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Jones did not travel with the team to Baltimore this past week. When asked about his absence, Dan Campbell said it was a personal matter. He’s since been released.

“We certainly appreciate Marvin and what he brought to the table,” Campbell said Thursday.

Jones played for Detroit for five years, then two in Jacksonville, before returning to the Lions on a one-year deal. He caught five passes for 35 yards in five games.

“He was a pro, handled his business. Appreciate the honesty and wish him the best of luck, and he’s always welcome here,” Campbell said.

Now looking at the receivers they still have, Campbell said they’re still in decent shape.

“We’re doing pretty good in the receiver room. We’ve got the five that were up last week,” he said. That means Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, and rookie Antoine Green.

“We’ve got some young guys there on the vet squad that have been practicing and working, so we feel pretty good,” Campbell said.

The Lions did bring in Tom Kennedy for a visit, who has spent quite a bit of time on Detroit’s practice squad but did play in 20 games over that period. Could be a replacement? Jeremy’s got more on that here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan offers two potential options if the Lions are looking to make a move before the trade deadline.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra also offers a suggestion to bolster Detroit’s secondary — “the type of versatile defender who could help Detroit cover its injury woes.” And another from Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame.

“Detroit bounces back in a big way here.” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco thinks the Lions have this matchup in the bag. Read more about his prediction here.

The Lions posted this throwback video — take a step back in time to 1997, when the Lions faced the Jets at the Silverdome.

Former Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch is hosting a launch party in Birmingham this Saturday for his new “Signature 55” coffee line. A portion of coffee sales will go toward The Stephen Tulloch Foundation, which gives back to Detroit families.