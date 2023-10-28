The 2023 NFL trade deadline will happen on Halloween this year, with the cutoff at 4 p.m. ET. For the Detroit Lions, they are in unfamiliar territory, where it may be in their best interest to buy before the deadline to improve their chances at a deep postseason run.

If no move is made, this is still a very good football team that shouldn’t have any issue making the playoffs and securing a division title. However, the Lions have shown they’re far from a perfect team, especially after their recent blowout loss to the Ravens, where some weaknesses were exposed.

Buying at the deadline could give the Lions the extra pieces they need to make a push for a Super Bowl run. They could certainly use some extra help at cornerback or on the defensive line, just to name a couple of areas.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Would you approve of the Lions staying pat at the trade deadline?

Personally, I’m keeping my expectations low, and any moves that come will be a bonus. I don’t think that Brad Holmes will make a move just to make a move, and while I’m sure he is working tirelessly, doing his due diligence on available players, I’m not expecting to see him make a move for a game-changing talent this year.

If the Lions do make a move, my guess is that we might see some depth added to the secondary, defensive line, or possibly at running back. And if no moves are made, then that’s fine. With the way the roster is currently constructed, this is still a team that I’d expect to win 12 or more games, plus a division title and a home playoff game. And once you make it to the playoffs, you never know what’s going to happen after that.

Your turn. Let us know what you think in the comments below.