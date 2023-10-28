The Detroit Lions (5-2) have declared their injury designation ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) on “Monday Night Football,” and questions surrounding a potential offensive line shake-up still remain unsettled.

Note: Any new changes will be bolded.

Ruled OUT

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle)

Neither Montgomery nor Jackson were able to practice all week and they will miss yet another game. Based on the team not putting either player on injured reserve suggests they could return in Week 10, following the team’s upcoming bye.

Montgomery will be replaced by first-round rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who will be backed up by Craig Reynolds. Who steps in for Jackson is not quite as clear, as other variables loom.

Doubtful

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf)

Ragnow missed his third practice in a row this week while dealing with a calf injury in addition to his long-term toe issue. On the surface, a third missed practice is certainly bad news, but Ragnow has been regularly getting days off during the week, so he is fully capable of playing despite not practicing. Additionally, the Lions have a bit more time to wait for him to heal, with the game being on Monday night.

“Here’s the good news,” coach Dan Campbell said on Saturday. “Because it’s a night game on Monday, we’ve got all of today, all of tomorrow, and we’ve got most of Monday, so that’s a long time to recover. So, it’s really kind of day-to-day. We’ll see where he’s at today. I don’t see him going out there on the field, but I see him doing some work. He’s already done some this morning and then we’ll do some after practice. And then just see where it goes. So, nothing is set in stone one way or the other.”

Questionable

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back)

DT Benito Jones (ankle)

LB/FB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee) — New listing

Further complicating things on the interior offensive line is the fact that Vaitai has also been limited this week with a back injury. His status could also linger all the way up until game time, as the Lions want to be sure he is ready to go and not make his injury worse.

So where does that leave the Lions’ offensive line? Well, it’s a complicated answer.

“That’s why one of the reasons why Graham (Glasgow)’s here,” Campbell continued. “His reliability and the fact that he’s played multiple positions. He played obviously plenty of center last year and he’s done it in this league, so lot of confidence there. We’ve got (Kayode Awosika) Yode, we’ve got (Colby) Sorsdal, we’ve got (Dan Skipper) Skip, we’ve got all kinds of options.”

Here’s what we know. The Lions will have both tackle spots covered with Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, as well as center, whether it’s Ragnow or Glasgow, but the guard spots are wide open.

Benito Jones got a full practice on Saturday and seems to be trending towards playing after missing Thursday’s practice. Malcolm Rodriguez is in a similar boat, although his participation was just limited on Saturday.

Josh Paschal was a late addition to the injury report, missing Saturday’s practice. Last week, Paschal came off injured reserve after missing four games with a knee injury. He’s listed again with a knee injury here, but it’s unclear if it’s the same thing. Late-week injuries are always concerning, as we saw last week with Jerry Jacobs.

Not listed with an injury designation

CB Jerry Jacobs (knee)

Jacobs has practiced in full all week and without an injury designation, he’s good to go for Monday night.

Raiders injury designations

Here’s a look at the Raiders' injury designations:

Ruled OUT

LB Divine Deablo (ankle)

Questionable

LB Curtis Bolton (knee) — currently on IR

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle)

K Daniel Carlson (groin)

Not listed with an injury designation