College Football Week 9 live discussion, open thread: Dogs barking and barking dogs

At long last, we’re nearly here: to the real rankings.
It shouldn’t take this long, but it’s fun to watch when the College Football Playoffs finally put out their real rankings. Not the fugazi, still clinging Associated Press or the Coaches’ Poll. Not that the committee seems to have a recognizable habit to what they do, but they’re the ones with power after all so they still call the shots round these parts.
Figuring out what the committee wants and desires is like arguing with a whiteboard. Is it style points? Strong conferences? Quality losses? Some other nonsense excuse just to try to get the biggest brands to the grand dance? The coming week will tell us, thank God.
It’ll reveal the fate of several things: the Pac-12, deemed strongest conference, and the respect they will garner (assuming, of course, we don’t get weirdo stuff from Washington and Utah). And what of the Big Ten, where the conference has appeared miserable outside of its “Big 2” (and even then, Michigan’s played nobody and Ohio State has looked shaky). What about someone like James Madison, who has forced their way into the top 25 for the AP, and should deserve some bowl game respect?
We’ll find out soon, plus all the usual action on Saturday. Enjoy chavales.
Noon ET
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas — FOX
Indiana at No. 10 Penn State — CBS
No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest — ABC
UMass at Army — CBSSN
Maryland at Northwestern — Big Ten Network
South Carolina at Texas A&M — ESPN
Houston at Kansas State — ESPN2
West Virginia at UCF — FS1
3:30 p.m. ET
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida — CBS
BYU at No. 7 Texas — Longhorn Network
No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah — FOX
Pitt at No. 14 Notre Dame — NBC
No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville — ESPN
Mississippi State at Auburn — SEC Network
Michigan State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network
Purdue at Nebraska — FS1
No. 24 USC at Cal (4 p.m.) — Pac-12 Network
No. 22 Tulane at Rice (4 p.m.) — ESPN2
7 p.m. ET and onward
No. 5 Washington at Stanford (7 p.m.) — FS1
No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky (7 p.m.) — ESPN
No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State (7 p.m.) — CBSSN
No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin (7:30 p.m.) — NBC
Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss (7:30 p.m.) — SEC Network
Colorado at No. 23 UCLA (7:30 p.m.) — ABC
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State (8 p.m.) — ESPN2
No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech (8 p.m.) — ACC Network
Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison (8 p.m.) — ESPNU
No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona (10:30 p.m.) — ESPN
