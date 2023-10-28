The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and many believe the Detroit Lions could be in the market to add players. At 5-2, the Lions have a leg up on the division and could be fighting for a top seed in the conference if they continue playing this way.

On Saturday, coach Dan Campbell said he and general manager Brad Holmes will have some conversations here and there over the next few days.

“Yeah, there’ll be some things that could come up,” Campbell said. “Now, Brad’s been grinding. I mean he hasn’t stopped on that. That’ll go all the way up to game time and beyond.”

The timing of the trade deadline is a bit awkward for the Lions. While 30 teams will have all of Monday to converse and negotiate with other teams, the Lions and Raiders will be in full preparation mode for their Monday night tilt. But as Campbell pointed out, that won’t stop Holmes from continuing to make calls, even with Campbell focused on the game at hand.

“That won’t affect me or us or anything we do,” Campbell said. “Man, we’re business as usual.”

The rumor mills have been churning into overdrive this trade deadline season, but nothing solid on the Lions yet. It would make sense if Detroit was in the market for a defender—particularly at cornerback and defensive end, where the team could use both high-end talent and depth. Players like Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam, Patriots EDGE Josh Uche, and even Vikings Danielle Hunter or Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills have been rumored to be available.

Do the Lions have anything like that in the works? Campbell was asked if Holmes had given him any intriguing updates, and after a few seconds of thought:

“Uh... maybe.”

Guess we’ll have to wait.