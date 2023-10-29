NFL Week 8 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 8 opened with the Buffalo Bills taking care of business against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and with no teams on a bye this week, along with the Detroit Lions playing on “Monday Night Football,” fans will have 14 games on Sunday to sort through.

Let’s take a look at which games will be on TV for the local Detroit audience.

The 1 p.m. ET slate of games will include an NFC North showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on FOX, while CBS will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Pittsburgh Steelers. No doubleheader for FOX this week, but at 4:25, CBS will have a solid option in the Cincinnati Bengals at the San Francisco 49ers.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature the fourth team from the NFC North when the Chicago Bears travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Lions are on a bye next week, they will face the Chargers the following week, for those looking to do a little advanced scouting.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 16 games on the NFL Week 8 schedule:

Here are the games on Sunday that the Pride of Detroit staff agreed on this week: