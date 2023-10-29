NFL Week 8 Sunday games live discussion, open thread

The Detroit Lions are off as they prepare for their Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. That means for the third time already this season, we’re in a Sunday without Lions football—and we’ve got another one coming next week, too.

That gives us all an opportunity to get a larger scope of the league, and this week’s slate of games—while not exactly elite—should provide plenty of Week 8 entertainment.

For Lions fans, Vikings at Packers is probably the most relevant. Minnesota is starting to figure things out and if they play like they did against the 49ers last week, could be a real challenge to the Lions’ divisional hopes. Green Bay is mightily struggling, but that should have been expected of the youngest team in the NFL.

If you’re more interested in watching two good teams, you’ll likely have to wait until the late afternoon slate when the 49ers and Bengals face off, although Rams vs. Cowboys could be sneaky good.

Oh, and if you’re wondering which teams you should be rooting for, just consult our Week 8 Detroit Lions rooting guide here.

Check out 506Sports.com to see which games are playing locally in your area.

If you want to hang out during this football Sunday and chat, scroll down to the bottom of the page to live chat in our comment section. (Note: There will be a separate page for “Sunday Night Football.”)

Here’s today’s full schedule of game:

1 p.m. ET slate

Rams at Cowboys — FOX

Vikings at Packers — FOX (local Detroit game)

Falcons at Titans — CBS

Saints at Colts — FOX

Patriots at Dolphins — CBS

Jets at Giants — CBS

Jaguars at Steelers — CBS (local Detroit game)

Eagles at Commanders — FOX

Texans at Panthers — FOX

4 p.m. ET slate

Browns at Seahawks (4:05) — FOX

Chiefs at Broncos (4:25) — CBS

Ravens at Cardinals (4:25) — CBS

Bengals at 49ers (4:25) — CBS (local Detroit game)

“Sunday Night Football”

Bears at Chargers — NBC