Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable vs. Raiders with illness

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been added to the team’s injury report. He is now questionable to play Monday night with an illness.

St. Brown will have a full 24 hours to get healthy and ready for the game, but if he can’t go, it’d be a major blow to Detroit’s explosive offense. This year already, St. Brown has 51 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns. That’s 16 more catches than anyone else on the team and 173 yards more yards.

If St. Brown can’t go, expect the Lions to counter with more Jameson Williams and more Kalif Raymond, in addition to Josh Reynolds, who offensive coordinator Ben Johnson called one of the most underappreciated players on the team right now.

“This guy is playing lights out and I’d be remiss not bringing him up,” Johnson said. “It’s like every time we throw him the ball, it’s a big play almost.”

The Lions are entering Monday night with a pretty long list of injuries. Here’s an updated look at the entire Lions injury report.

Declared out:

RB David Montgomery (ribs)

G Jonah Jackson (ankle)

Doubtful:

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf)

Questionable

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (illness)

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (ankle)

EDGE Josh Paschal (knee)

DT Benito Jones (ankle)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle)

We’ll have a better idea of the health of some of these players if/when the Lions bring up any players from the practice squad on Monday afternoon. Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Monday night.