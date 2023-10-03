Join Pride of Detroit’s second-chance Survivor contest

Eliminated from Pride of Detroit’s Survivor contest? Well, here’s your “second-chance” to get back in on the action.
If you’re not familiar with how a Survivor contest works, each week you pick one NFL team that you are confident is going to win their game that week—and you do that in the widget at the bottom of this article, so be sure to bookmark this page.
If your picked team wins their game, you advance to the next week and go through the process again. The big thing to keep in mind here is that you are not allowed to pick the same team twice in a season, so some long-term strategy will be required.
And here’s the best part, the last person (or people) standing at the end of the season wins. If everyone is eliminated prior to Week 18, the last people to lose will be declared the winner(s). The grand prize is $100 to the winner, or an even split of the money amongst the final survivors if multiple people are still standing at the end.
For a better explanation of how to register, read through the following statement from SB Nation:
There was a little bit of confusion for some around signing up for the Week 1 Survivor contest, so we’re putting together a few more specifics on registration. Before we get to that, just a reminder that the second-chance contest is open to anybody who was eliminated from the first contest OR if you never signed up for the first contest. If you are still alive in the first contest, you are NOT eligible for this second-chance contest.
The registration for this game is separate from your site log-in or from a DraftKings log-in if you have one. To register for an account to play the game, go down to the game below and click on “Register for an account.” It asks for your first name, email, and a password you create. Your email will NOT be sold or given away. It is strictly so you can get a weekly reminder to make your pick and so you can get a password reset sent to you if you forget your password.
After you register, it’ll ask for an entry name. That is not the team you’re picking that week, but rather, what name will show up in the leaderboard for your entry.
Loading comments...