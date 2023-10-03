Join Pride of Detroit’s second-chance Survivor contest

Eliminated from Pride of Detroit’s Survivor contest? Well, here’s your “second-chance” to get back in on the action.

If you’re not familiar with how a Survivor contest works, each week you pick one NFL team that you are confident is going to win their game that week—and you do that in the widget at the bottom of this article, so be sure to bookmark this page.

If your picked team wins their game, you advance to the next week and go through the process again. The big thing to keep in mind here is that you are not allowed to pick the same team twice in a season, so some long-term strategy will be required.

And here’s the best part, the last person (or people) standing at the end of the season wins. If everyone is eliminated prior to Week 18, the last people to lose will be declared the winner(s). The grand prize is $100 to the winner, or an even split of the money amongst the final survivors if multiple people are still standing at the end.

For a better explanation of how to register, read through the following statement from SB Nation: