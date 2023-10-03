 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Vote David Montgomery for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Voting is open now.

By Kellie Rowe
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In what can only be presumed is his first of many nominations for the title, David Montgomery is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

The running back performed spectacularly as the Detroit Lions pummeled Green Bay, rushing for 121 yards on 32 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

Montgomery’s competition for the title is Christian McCaffrey, who ran 106 yards on 30 carries and three rushing touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and Derrick Henry, who tallied 122 yards on 22 carries and a rushing touchdown in the Tennessee Titans’ 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In case you’re curious, McCaffrey won both Week 1 and Week 2, and De’Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins won Week 3. You’re not going to let McCaffrey three-peat are you? Click here to vote.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • If you missed it near the end of the Patriots-Cowboys blowout on Sunday, announcers Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt chat about the dominant Lions for like a whole two minutes.

  • “If (Jameson) Williams can take the top off opposing defenses, the Lions are likely to run away with this division.” Jeffri Chadiha weighs in on the receiver’s return for NFL.com.

  • Time for another round of calls of the week from the best in the biz.

  • Part of me believes the grandpa is only half joking. Anyway, this is so cute.

  • Of course we’ve got plenty of analysis and film study here at POD, but if you’d like some more, Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon digs into Thursday’s performance.

