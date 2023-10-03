Reviewing Detroit Lions’ 2023 expectations at the quarter mark

Moods are good, chipper even. The air is crisp, and the Detroit Lions are playing some of their best football yet again. Even better, they’ve taken an early lead in the NFC North division, and with a 3-1 record odds on statistical measures are starting to climb: they’ve not only got overwhelming odds to make the playoffs, but high odds to win the division too. It’s all coming up Detroit, but so many more games lay before them.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re doing quarterly reviews for the Detroit Lions, breaking down the performance of the squad through four games and where they stand and what it all means. 3-1 is a fine start, but can they keep up the pace, and is there anyone who can stop them at this point? Playoffs are in the cards, but are fan expectations starting to reach higher than a simple playoff win?

We also discuss the return of Jameson Williams, and why he might not light the world on fire right out of the gate: concerns about easing him in still remain, and usage may not be what fans want it to be. We explain it all.

All that, plus a look ahead to the upcoming games. It’s ready for you as always in a nifty audio package.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.