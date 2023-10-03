Week 4 former Lions roundup: Jeff Okudah solid in 1st Falcons start

One of the more notable moves the Detroit Lions made this offseason was the trading of former first-round pick Jeff Okudah. After Detroit attacked the cornerback position hard in free agency, Okudah was looking like the odd player out heading into spring. So Detroit opted to trade him just three years into his Lions career and only got a fifth-round pick in return.

After battling through an injury in training camp, Okudah made his first NFL start for the Atlanta Falcons this past week. Let’s take a look at how he—and a bunch of other former Lions—did in Week 4 of the NFL.

Note: These are only players who were not brought back in 2023. For example, T.J. Hockenson was not included because we already saw him in a Vikings uniform in 2022. (He had two catches for 24 yards if you want to know so bad).

Week 4

RB D’Andre Swift — Eagles

Stats: 14 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD; 4 catches, 23 yards

A modest day considering how hot D’Andre Swift had been in the previous two games. That said, he’s still getting the team’s No. 1 back treatment over Kenneth Gainwell and found the end zone for the second time this season. More importantly, he’s still healthy despite logging over 40 snaps in three consecutive games.

RB Jamaal Williams — Saints

Stats: On IR

Williams missed his second of four required games since being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

WR DJ Chark — Panthers

Stats: 2 catches, 28 yards

After having a breakout game for Carolina last week, Chark was mostly a non-factor against the Vikings.

C Evan Brown — Seahawks

Brown continues to start for Seattle. While he has been the team’s center all season, an injury at left guard forced him to shift over mid-game on Monday night. That versatility only highlights his value. Brown did only earn a 63.5 PFF grade for the game, but all things considered, that’s pretty good for a mid-game switch.

LB Josh Woods — Cardinals

Stats: DNP (ankle injury)

Woods has now missed three straight games with an ankle injury.

LB Chris Board — Patriots

Stats: 1 tackle

Board continues to play solely on special teams for New England and currently leads the squad with 98 special teams snaps.

CB Mike Hughes — Falcons

Stats: 5 tackles; 0 punt/kick returns

Atlanta didn’t register a single return, forcing Hughes’ special teams role to be more limited than normal, but he also contributed on defense more than a typical week. He played 27 nickel reps for Atlanta but earned just a 50.6 PFF grade.

CB Jeff Okudah — Falcons

Stats: 3 tackles

After making his Falcons debut against the Lions last week, Okudah was finally thrust into the starting lineup for Atlanta for their London game against the Jaguars. While it was a tough game for the Falcons overall, Okudah looked comfortable back at corner. He earned a 74.9 PFF grade, and the only time he was targeted all game, he helped get the defense off the field with this third-down stop:

jeff okudah with the nice coverage on 3rd down against evan engram



i believe this was the only time

okudah was targeted all game pic.twitter.com/W7dWx5nvqi — (@arkeshrayyy) October 2, 2023

CB Starling Thomas — Cardinals

Stats: DNP

Thomas remains inactive. He has yet to make his NFL debut.

S DeShon Elliott — Dolphins

Stats: Inactive (ankle/groin injury)

After being the team’s starter for three straight weeks, Elliott was inactive for Week 4. But, hey, look at this: Da’Shawn Hand played 16 snaps for Miami!