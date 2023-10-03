Reacts Survey: What is the most likely outcome for the Lions vs. Panthers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts survey, we are asking fans two questions:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions vs. Panthers?

With regards to the first survey question, this is a question that we will ask weekly and track the results throughout the season. Here’s the results we have seen so far:

After seeing a dip in confidence following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, confidence in the direction of the Lions rebounded after Detroit handily beat the Atlanta Falcons. Now, after pushing around the Green Bay Packer in Lambeau Field on the national stage, it’ll be interesting to see how these numbers change.

The second survey question is starting to become a regular option, for two reasons: First, it seems to stir up some interesting conversations in the comments; and second, the last time the Lions played the Panthers it was a lopsided victory in Carolina’s favor.

Now, things have completely changed for the Panthers since that matchup at the end of last season. They have a new coaching staff, a new franchise quarterback, and their leading rusher from that game, D’Onta Foreman left Carolina for Chicago in the offseason. But that doesn’t mean the Lions have forgotten about what happened.

“I mean, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t (on my mind),” defensive tackle Alim McNeill said on Monday. “Mentally, yeah, because we saw the game last year. We just got to get better.”

And with that, what's your prediction for the most likely outcome of the Lions vs. Panthers game?

