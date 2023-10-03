Detroit Lions Jameson Williams practiced for the first time during the 2023 regular season on Tuesday, and he was thankful for a couple of good days in a row following a tough stretch during his suspension.

“Today was one of those better days in the last month I didn’t have (before),” Williams said. “Just getting out there and getting on the field. We had a good day yesterday, so today I put pads on and I feel good today out there with the guys.”

Williams was forced to be away from the facility for the first three weeks of the regular season after he violated the league’s gambling policy. He returned to the facility last week, but couldn’t take the field until this Tuesday—days after the league reduced his suspension from six games to four, in a decision that saw significant changes to the league’s policy.

While away, Williams wasn’t just physically removed from his teammates and coaching staff. He couldn’t even be in contact with people like his positional coach Antwaan Randle-El. So, instead, Williams spent significant time working on his game.

“I had a set schedule. I do a workout in the morning then I come back and work out again on the field,” Williams said. “So I had a little two-a-day going on.”

In particular, he aimed to improve some of his ball skills, as he was regularly dropping passes in training camp prior to his suspension.

“I did a lot of catching,” Williams said. “I was on the JUGS machine at the house.”

Williams was also dealing with a hamstring injury that cut his preseason short this year, but the second-year receiver said he’s been in the clear of that injury for a couple weeks now.

“Yeah, I’m good. I feel good,” Williams said. “Over the time, we got everything together. I’m ready to go.”

Earlier in the week, coach Dan Campbell warned that while they’re excited to have Williams back, he will not be a full-time starter right away. He will obviously still need to re-acclimate to NFL speed, get himself mentally ready, and find that chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff. However, Williams doesn’t think any of that will take much time.

“(Goff and I) had time in camp. We just had some time today. After practice, we get stuff–whatever we think is good we need,” Williams said. “I don’t think it’ll take a lot of time. It’ll be good work, and we’ll get going.”

While Williams only has one catch for 41 yards in six limited game appearances, Goff said he’s excited to have his big-play weapon back.

“It’ll add some stuff to our offense that we were missing a little bit. It’s fun to have him back and he gives us a little spark,” Goff said.

And if there was any concern that Williams may sit for a game to get fully ready, it sounds like Goff is expecting to see the former first-round pick out there vs. the Panthers.

“He’s getting himself ready, we’ll have him in there to some extent this week, and see what he can do,” Goff said.