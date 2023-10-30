 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lions vs. Raiders: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, roster moves and more

All the TV, radio, and online streaming info you need for Detroit Lions vs, Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Panthers v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

In Week 8, the Detroit Lions (5-2) will host a game on “Monday Night Football” for the first time since Week 1 of the 2018 season. This week’s opponent is the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4), and while the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have projected the Lions to be big favorites, coach Dan Campbell is preparing for a tough game.

“This is a dangerous team. They’ve got weapons. This (Raiders’ WR Davante Adams) 17, (WR Jakobi Meyers) 16, that tight end (Michael Mayer), obviously (RB Josh) Jacobs, (EDGE Maxx) Crosby as a game-wrecker. So, we’ve got our hands full. We’ve got to bounce back, but we will. We’ll be ready to go.”

Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:

Scouting reports

Injury news and updates

Roster moves

Week 7: Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
TV: ESPN/ABC
Online streaming: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium
TV announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions -7.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Limited Time: Save 20% on PODD

Use promo code GOLIONS20 to save 20% on your first year of Pride of Detroit Direct. Sign up today to follow Monday’s home game with us before we head into the bye week. Plus we’ve got new content lined up with a subscriber-only mailbag.