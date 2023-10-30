Lions vs. Raiders: How to watch, kickoff, TV schedule, roster moves and more

In Week 8, the Detroit Lions (5-2) will host a game on “Monday Night Football” for the first time since Week 1 of the 2018 season. This week’s opponent is the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4), and while the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have projected the Lions to be big favorites, coach Dan Campbell is preparing for a tough game.
“This is a dangerous team. They’ve got weapons. This (Raiders’ WR Davante Adams) 17, (WR Jakobi Meyers) 16, that tight end (Michael Mayer), obviously (RB Josh) Jacobs, (EDGE Maxx) Crosby as a game-wrecker. So, we’ve got our hands full. We’ve got to bounce back, but we will. We’ll be ready to go.”
Injury news and updates
- Lions Week 8 injury designations: Frank Ragnow Doubtful, 4 others questionable
- Amon-Ra St. Brown added to injury report with a questionable designation due to illness
Roster moves
Week 7: Detroit Lions vs Las Vegas Raiders
Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
TV: ESPN/ABC
Online streaming: ESPN+, ESPN APP, NFL+ Premium
TV announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions -7.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook
