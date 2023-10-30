The Detroit Lions (5-2) are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) in Week 8 on “Monday Night Football” at Ford Field.
Because this week’s game is on Monday, the Lions' typical schedule has been altered a bit. For example, Detroit typically makes any necessary roster moves—signings, practice squad elevations, etc.—on the Saturday before a Sunday game. But this week, they can make moves through Monday, which they are expected to do.
Currently, the Lions only have 52 players on their active roster, following the departure of Marvin Jones Jr., and while it’s no guarantee that they will sign anyone, they seem likely to elevate players from their practice squad due to injuries
With that in mind, let’s reset the Lions roster, see where the depth chart stands entering this game, and we will update this article after any roster moves are made.
In this updated look at the Lions’ depth chart, we have separated all players by position and listed them in order of perceived importance to the team. To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.
Quarterback (2 + 1 injured)
- Jared Goff (16)
- Teddy Bridgewater (10)
- Hendon Hooker* (12) — NFI list, eligible to be activated at any time
Running back/Fullback (2 + 2)
- Jahmyr Gibbs* (26)
- Craig Reynolds (13)
- David Montgomery (5) — ribs, Ruled OUT
- Jason Cabinda (45), FB — knee, placed on injured reserve, eligible to return in Week 9
Wide receiver (5)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) — illness, questionable (added to the injury report on Sunday)
- Josh Reynolds (8)
- Jameson Williams (9)
- Kalif Raymond (11)
- Antoine Green* (80)
Tight end (3)
- Sam LaPorta* (87)
- Brock Wright (89)
- James Mitchell (82)
Offensive line (8 + 2)
Projected starters
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG (C) — Graham Glasgow (60)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77) — toe/calf, doubtful
- RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — back, questionable
- RT — Penei Sewell (58)
OL Reserves
- G — Kayode Awosika (74)
- G/RT — Colby Sorsdal* (75)
- G/T — Dan Skipper (70)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — ankle, Ruled OUT
- OT — Matt Nelson (67) — ankle, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Interior defensive line (5)
- DT — Alim McNeill (54)
- DT — Benito Jones (94) — ankle, questionable
- DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)
- DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)
- DT — Brodric Martin* (98)
EDGE Rushers (6 + 1)
- EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)
- DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)
- DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93) — knee, questionable
- DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)
- EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)
- DE/SAM — Julian Okwara (99)
- SAM — James Houston (41) — fibula, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Off-the-ball linebacker (6)
- WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)
- MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)
- SAM/MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)
- WILL/FB — Malcolm Rodriguez (44) — ankle, questionable
- WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
- MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)
Cornerback (5)
- Cameron Sutton (1)
- Jerry Jacobs (23) — knee, not listed with an injury designation
- Will Harris (25)
- Khalil Dorsey (30)
- Steven Gilmore* (24)
Star/Nickelback (2)
- NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)
- NB Chase Lucas (27)
Safety (3 + 1)
- Kerby Joseph (31)
- Tracy Walker (21)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) — Pectoral, on injured reserve, eligible to return at any time
Kicking team (3)
- P — Jack Fox (3)
- K — Riley Patterson (36)
- LS — Scott Daly (47)
Kick/Punt returners
- Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11)
- Kick return — Khalil Dorsey (30) or Craig Reynolds (13)
Kick coverage specialists
- Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3) or Riley Patterson (36)
- Holder — Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner — Chase Lucas (27) and Khalil Dorsey (30)
- Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)
At-a-glance projected depth chart
If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:
