‘Monday Night Football’ Week 8 expert picks: Raiders at Lions score and predictions

The NFL closes out Week 8 with a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” and the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook project the Lions as big favorites in this game.

The Lions injury situation has made things very interesting, as there are several questions surrounding the interior offensive line as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown’s eleventh-hour illness, but Detroit holds several advantages in this game and are still more than a touchdown favorite over Las Vegas.

For more on this game, we’ve thoroughly broken it down in a litany of ways—5 keys to victory (from Erik Schlitt), On Paper preview (Jeremy Reisman), early week preview (Brandon Knapp), 5 Questions with the enemy (Ryan Mathews), and many more unique articles to enjoy—but now it’s time to predict the outcome of the game.

Here’s a look at our predictions via Tallysight, as well as our score predictions below:

Pride of Detroit score predictions:

Brandon Knapp (6-1): 31-10 Lions

Ryan Mathews (6-1): 24-17 Lions

Meko Scott (5-2): 27-13 Lions

Alex Reno (5-2): 34-20 Lions

Jerry Mallory (5-2): 31-17 Lions

Kellie Rowe (4-2): 21-17 Lions

Morgan Cannon (4-3): 34-24 Lions

Jeremy Reisman (4-3): 27-17 Lions (On Paper)

Erik Schlitt (4-3): 31-16 Lions (Honolulu Blueprint)

Hamza Baccouche (4-3): 31-13 Lions

Kyle Yost (4-3): 31-21 Lions

John Whiticar (3-4): 30-20 Lions

Chris Perfett (0-7): 40-40 Tie

Now it’s your turn to pick. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comments.