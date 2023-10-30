 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Special offer for Pride of Detroit Direct! This week only, 20% off a year's subscription with the code GOLIONS20. Three times a week bonus coverage directly to your email inbox! Click here for more info.

Filed under:

‘Monday Night Football’ Week 8 expert picks: Raiders at Lions score and predictions

Our staff makes their picks and predictions for the “Monday Night Football” battle between the Raiders at Lions in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
NFL: AUG 20 Preseason - Ravens at Colts Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL closes out Week 8 with a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” and the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook project the Lions as big favorites in this game.

The Lions injury situation has made things very interesting, as there are several questions surrounding the interior offensive line as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown’s eleventh-hour illness, but Detroit holds several advantages in this game and are still more than a touchdown favorite over Las Vegas.

For more on this game, we’ve thoroughly broken it down in a litany of ways—5 keys to victory (from Erik Schlitt), On Paper preview (Jeremy Reisman), early week preview (Brandon Knapp), 5 Questions with the enemy (Ryan Mathews), and many more unique articles to enjoy—but now it’s time to predict the outcome of the game.

Here’s a look at our predictions via Tallysight, as well as our score predictions below:

Pride of Detroit score predictions:

Brandon Knapp (6-1): 31-10 Lions
Ryan Mathews (6-1): 24-17 Lions
Meko Scott (5-2): 27-13 Lions
Alex Reno (5-2): 34-20 Lions
Jerry Mallory (5-2): 31-17 Lions
Kellie Rowe (4-2): 21-17 Lions
Morgan Cannon (4-3): 34-24 Lions
Jeremy Reisman (4-3): 27-17 Lions (On Paper)
Erik Schlitt (4-3): 31-16 Lions (Honolulu Blueprint)
Hamza Baccouche (4-3): 31-13 Lions
Kyle Yost (4-3): 31-21 Lions
John Whiticar (3-4): 30-20 Lions
Chris Perfett (0-7): 40-40 Tie

Now it’s your turn to pick. Vote in the poll below and share your score predictions in the comments.

Poll

Who wins on Monday?

view results
  • 58%
    Lions
    (412 votes)
  • 41%
    Raiders
    (296 votes)
708 votes total Vote Now

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Limited Time: Save 20% on PODD

Use promo code GOLIONS20 to save 20% on your first year of Pride of Detroit Direct. Sign up today to follow Monday’s home game with us before we head into the bye week. Plus we’ve got new content lined up with a subscriber-only mailbag.