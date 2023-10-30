The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” and it appears they will need to shift around their interior offensive line.

The Lions entered the week with a 52-man roster, following the news that Marvin Jones Jr. was stepping away from football to be with his family. Since then, the Lions signed running back Devine Ozigbo to the open spot on the active roster and elevated interior offensive lineman Michael Niese from the practice squad to the game-day roster.

In the end, these moves bring the Lions game-day roster total up to 54 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day eligibility roster from 47 to 48 players. Therefore, with 54 players on the game-day roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare six players inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

RB David Montgomery (ribs) — ruled out on Saturday

LG Jonah Jackson (ankle) — ruled out on Saturday

C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf)

DT Isaiah Buggs

DT Levi Onwuzurike

CB Steven Gilmore

With Jackson and Ragnow ruled out, the Lions will need to shift around their offensive line. The most likely scenario will be that Graham Glasgow shifts inside to center, Kayode Awosika will start at left guard and either Halapoulivaati Vaitai or Colby Sorsdal will start at right guard.

Montgomery’s rib injury will cost him another game and the Lions will once again be relying on Jahmyr Gibbs to start at running back. Craig Reynolds and Devin Ozigbo will back him up as needed.

With Buggs and Onwuzurike inactive, that means the Lions will have third-round rookie defensive tackle Brodric Martin active for the first time in his career.

With a healthy secondary, UDFA rookie corner Gilmore will be inactive.

Raiders inactives: