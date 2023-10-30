Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown plans to play tonight against Raiders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this afternoon that Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown intends to play in tonight’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. St. Brown was questionable to play due to an illness, so this is a fantastic development for Detroit’s offense.

Obviously, St. Brown is the lineup is a game changer. The Pro Bowl receiver currently leads the team with 51 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns. That said, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson offered confidence in the entire receiving squad late last week.

“The other guy that we don’t mention enough, I don’t think, is Josh Reynolds,” Johnson said. “This guy is playing lights out and I’d be remiss not bringing him up. It’s like every time we throw him the ball, it’s a big play almost. So, probably shouldn’t have brought it up, just keep letting that fly under the radar but, no. That whole group man, (Kalif Raymond) Leaf, we talked about Leaf last week. I mean the whole room is – they’re doing a phenomenal job.”

In other injury news related to tonight’s game, per Tom Pelisserro the Raiders promoted kicker James McCourt from their practice squad to be eligible to participate in “Monday Night Football.” First-team All-Pro kicker Daniel Carson remains questionable for the game due to a groin injury he suffered during warm-ups against the Bears last week, so the Raiders may have to turn to McCourt tonight.