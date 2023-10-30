Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders first half open thread

The Detroit Lions are hoping to put Week 7’s ugly performance against the Baltimore Ravens behind them. Bad games happen, but the true test of a team and their grit is how they respond to getting punched in the mouth.

With the bye week just a day away, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be an ideal opponent. The Raiders are 3-4 on the year, with their only wins coming against the lowly Packers, Broncos and Patriots—three teams who all have losing records through Week 8.

However, the Raiders are a scrappy group and they have a lot of talent, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Additionally, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is back after missing a game.

To make matters a little more concerning for Detroit, they’ll be relying on a pretty shorthanded offense. Center Frank Ragnow and guard Jonah Jackson are out, while it’s unclear if Halapoulivaati Vaitai is healthy enough to be in the lineup or if he’s only active for emergency situations.

Either way, it’s a hugely important game for the Lions, who obviously don’t want to go into the bye week on a two-game losing streak.

