Detroit Lions announce 2023 Thanksgiving halftime performer

During the “Monday Night Football” pregame broadcast on ESPN, they announced that the performer for the Detroit Lions’ halftime show for the Thanksgiving Day game is Grammy Award-nominated artist Jack Harlow.

Harlow is been nominated for six Grammy Awards and has two No. 1 hits to his name: “Industry Baby” and “First Class.” The former won three MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Collaboration (with Lil Nas X), Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

The Lions also announced that country music duo The War and Treaty will perform the national anthem during the game.

The game will be played on Thursday, November 23rd at 12:30 p.m. ET against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions won the previous matchup between the two teams by a score of 34-20 in Lambeau.

Previous halftime artists for the Thanksgiving show include: Bebe Rexha, Big Sean, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Goo Goo Dolls, and Mariah Carey.