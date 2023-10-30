 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Special offer for Pride of Detroit Direct! This week only, 20% off a year's subscription with the code GOLIONS20. Three times a week bonus coverage directly to your email inbox! Click here for more info.

Filed under:

Detroit Lions announce 2023 Thanksgiving halftime performer

Rapper Jack Harlow will be the main performer at the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime show against the Green Bay Packers.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 5 Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the “Monday Night Football” pregame broadcast on ESPN, they announced that the performer for the Detroit Lions’ halftime show for the Thanksgiving Day game is Grammy Award-nominated artist Jack Harlow.

Harlow is been nominated for six Grammy Awards and has two No. 1 hits to his name: “Industry Baby” and “First Class.” The former won three MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Collaboration (with Lil Nas X), Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

The Lions also announced that country music duo The War and Treaty will perform the national anthem during the game.

The game will be played on Thursday, November 23rd at 12:30 p.m. ET against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions won the previous matchup between the two teams by a score of 34-20 in Lambeau.

Previous halftime artists for the Thanksgiving show include: Bebe Rexha, Big Sean, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Goo Goo Dolls, and Mariah Carey.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Limited Time: Save 20% on PODD

Use promo code GOLIONS20 to save 20% on your first year of Pride of Detroit Direct. Sign up today to follow Monday’s home game with us before we head into the bye week. Plus we’ve got new content lined up with a subscriber-only mailbag.