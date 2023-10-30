Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders live score updates, highlight, news

The Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders face off on “Monday Night Football” in a game critical for both teams. The 5-2 Lions are trying to avoid their first two-game losing streak of the season and are hoping to maintain a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings atop the NFC North.

The Raiders are 3-4, but after the Chiefs’ shocking loss to the Broncos on Sunday, they are not out of the playoff picture by any means. They’ve won two out of their last three games, too, although those opponents were the 2-5 Packers and 2-6 Patriots. In fact, their third win came against a team with a losing record—the 3-5 Broncos.

So there’s a bit of desperation in the air on this crisp Monday night. The Lions want the taste of their mouth as they head into their Week 9 bye, and the Raiders want to prove they can win against tougher competition and announce their arrival in the AFC playoff picture.

This post will serve as a live-updating post with drive-by-drive analysis, score updates, highlights and any injury news that may happen during the game.

Jump into this post around 8:15 p.m. ET—the scheduled kickoff—and then just refresh the page and watch the updates come in.

First quarter

The Raiders won the toss and deferred, giving the Lions the first opportunity to get on the board. Detroit got an early third-down conversion with an easy 5-yard pass to tight end Sam LaPorta. Jahmyr Gibbs picked up a pair of first downs with a couplet of catches, as well, as the Lions moved into Raiders territory. But after a couple of ineffective runs, the Lions were forced into a third-and-8, and Jared Goff couldn’t find LaPorta. That left a 44-yard field goal attempt for Riley Patterson, and the kick was good. 3-0 Lions.

The Raiders were able to pick up a single first down, but on a third-and-10, Jimmy Garoppolo’s scramble came up a yard short and Las Vegas was forced to punt.

Detroit offensive drive wouldn’t last long. Josh Reynolds made one hell of a catch, wrestling it away from a defender, but he would go on to fumble it and the Raiders recovered at Detroit’s 26-yard line.

But Kerby Joseph got the ball right back for Detroit, picking off a pass intended for Davante Adams.

The Lions quickly went three-and-out, though following two straight incompletions from Goff and the Raiders took over at their own 41-yard line.

Las Vegas quickly squandered the opportunity, going four-and-out—failing to convert on a fourth-and-2 with an incomplete pass to Hunter Renfrow.

The Lions were quickly in business after an 8-yard run by Gibbs and a huge third-and-11 conversion from Kalif Raymond. That set the Lions up first-and-goal from the 8-yard line as we moved into the second quarter.

Second quarter

The Lions red zone offense looked like a disaster. A holding penalty pushed them back 10 yards and a cutesy run play moved them even further back. A screen to Kalif Raymond moved them back to the 8-yard line—after trying to draw the Raiders offsides, they settled for a 31-yard field goal. 6-0 Lions.