VIDEO: Detroit Lions defense hits the ‘Thriller’ dance’ on Halloween Eve

The Detroit Lions defense’s “Thriller” celebration was perfect after a Kerby Joseph interception.

By Jeremy Reisman
Early in the first half, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph picked off Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on a perfectly read play. It was a huge play in the game, as the Lions had just turned the ball over themselves, via a Josh Reynold fumble. Joseph’s pick undoubtedly saved the team at least three points, potentially more.

But even more notably, the Lions came prepared with a classic celebration. Being that it was Halloween Eve—or Devil’s Night, as it’s known in Detroit—the entire Lions defense got together and hit the Raiders with a “Thriller” celebration from the iconic Michael Jackson music video... although someone forgot to tell Cameron Sutton, apparently—and Jerry Jacobs was going the wrong way.

Either way, it’s nice to see the Lions defense celebrating after a rough performance last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Enjoy this celebration in all its glory as the Lions took a 16-7 lead into halftime:

