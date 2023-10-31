VIDEOS: Watch Detroit Lions’ post-game celebrations, game balls

“Life’s good, brother.”

It’s been a very long time since we’ve been able to say that, but those were the exact words of Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell after the team’s 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Lions are now 6-2 on the season, currently hold the NFC’s second overall seed, and have the bye week now to get healthy on both sides of the ball. Life is good, indeed.

As is usual, the Lions posted several post-game videos showing the Lions celebrating their nationally-televised win, and it starts with their locker room celebrations and speeches.

“That’s the way to bounce back,” Campbell started. “That’s what I expect, that’s what we all expected. You guys came to work, and we got six (wins). Here we got six at the bye, gentleman. We got six at the bye, we’re sitting right there at the top.”

Then comes the delivery of the game ball.

Campbell initially gives it to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the bounce-back performance of the defense. However, Glenn doesn’t accept the game ball. Instead, he gives it to two key players: cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs. While much has been made of the pressure the Lions forced with their front seven, Sutton and Jacobs allowed Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams to combine for just two catches and 30 yards total.

“I appreciate it, (but) Cam and Jerry come here,” Glenn said. “I appreciate it, coach, (but the) game ball needs to go to these two cats.”

The Lions also provided a short video of Lions players headed into the locker room after their win, with several sending messages to the camera. My favorites: the several Lions players seen “eating a W,” and Graham Glasgow with his now patented blowing of the kisses to the camera.

Finally, there’s also the Lions’ newest addition to their post-game media content: players breaking down the key plays from the game. This week, they pulled Jahmyr Gibbs after his breakout game, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 37 yards in the receiving game.

Here he is breaking down his 27-yard touchdown run, giving most of the credit to his offensive line.