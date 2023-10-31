Detroit Lions NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest news, rumors

NFL trade deadline day is upon us. After 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, teams will not be permitted to trade any players for the rest of the 2023 season.

For the Detroit Lions, this is a rare opportunity to act as buyers. Sitting at 6-2 at the bye, the Lions are second in the NFC and hold a two-game lead in their division, with the Minnesota Vikings—now sans Kirk Cousins for the rest of the year—trailing them. It certainly feels like a window is open for the Lions to make a deep run in 2023, and their roster is far from complete.

It’s hard to know whether general manager Brad Holmes will be aggressive in this scenario or if he will continue to keep his eye on the future because the Lions have not been in this position under his tenure.

But as the day proceeds, we’ll update this post with the latest Lions-related trade deadline news and (reliable) rumors.

Here’s what we know so far (latest updates at the top):

Tuesday, October 31

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson given permission to seek trade (via Jeremy Fowler)

Not directly Lions-related, but the NFC North could lose one of its best cornerbacks, as Johnson has asked out of Chicago after extension talks broke down, and it appears the Bears will allow him to pursue options.

Monday, October 30

Lions coach Dan Campbell says how other contenders approach trade deadline will not impact them

The Seahawks (DT Leonard Williams) and Eagles (safety Kevin Byard) have already made trades to improve their roster in the past week. When asked if that impacts how the Lions will approach trade deadline day, Campbell said no.

“No, I don’t really think of (it like) that. I just think of what do we have here now? Look, I’ve talked to Brad, we’ve kind of gone back and forth, but they can do and have whatever they want. We’ll figure our stuff out here. “I just know this, and I said this I don’t know probably a week ago. Here’s what I know 100 percent is whether we do something or don’t do something, I trust Brad 100 percent that it’s for the betterment of this team, it’s the right thing to do, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Saturday, October 28

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Holmes was working his tail off over the past few days exploring options to improve the roster.