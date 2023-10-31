Detroit Lions trade for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday afternoon they have traded for Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. Per general manager Brad Holmes, the move cost the Lions their 2025 sixth-round pick.

It’s a bit of a surprise considering receiver wasn’t a huge need and Peoples-Jones has only caught eight passes this year for 97 yards. That said, he is coming off a year in which he hauled in 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns.

Peoples-Jones is just 24 years old, but he is in the final year of his rookie contract. The could just be a half-year rental, but if he produces, this could be much like the addition of Josh Reynolds back in 2021.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes spoke briefly about the trade, noting that the Lions needed some added depth after the sudden departure of Marvin Jones Jr., who left the team earlier this month to take care of a family issue.

“We’re excited about the kid,” Holmes said. “He’s had good production in the past, he’ll be a good fit here. He’s been a high character kid. Obviously he’s from Michigan, he’s from Detroit, he’s a local kid. So I think he’ll be very, very happy. I just talked to the kid, he’s fired up about getting this process going.”

Coach Dan Campbell spoke shortly afterwards and noted that he believed the team’s depth at outside receiver necessitated this trade.

“You always feel like you’re one injury away,” Campbell said. “That was a position we felt like, ‘Man, (if) we can find a steady, reliable guy that fits us, that can play outside, that was something that we wanted to look and see if we could acquire.”

We’ll have more on this trade as the news develops.