Late in the Detroit Lions victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, long snapper Scott Daly was forced from the game with a knee injury following a field goal attempt. Tuesday afternoon, coach Dan Campbell updated his status while speaking to the media and noted that the injury would require surgery meaning he is likely headed to injured reserve.

“He’s going to need surgery,” Campbell said. “It’s a tough one to lose. I’m glad you brought him up because he’s been—nobody really talks about Daly. And you don’t talk about the long snapper unless something bad happens, and we hadn’t talked about Daly since Mule was gone. [...] Daly, just grew from there. He took the challenge and just grew. He’s been a steady rock for us and he’s improved every year. He’s having the best year that we’ve had. So it hurts. It’s going to hurt to lose him. He’s been really good for us. We’ll figure all of that out and we’ll move forward.”

Daly, who has been with the Lions for three seasons, won his second training camp battle this summer. The first person he bested was Lions legend Don Muhlbach, who has since retired and joined Detroit’s staff as a coach. The second was former Pro Bowler Jake McQuaide, who was released during the preseason. McQuaide is still currently a free agent and could be called in for a second chance.

With the Lions on a bye in Week 9, there is no immediate rush to get a long snapper under contract, but considering the importance of chemistry between core special teamers, they likely won’t want to waste too much time deciding on a replacement.