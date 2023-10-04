 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Discussion: Which NFC North team is the biggest threat to the Lions?

The Lions sit alone atop the division. Can anyone challenge them?

By Hamza Baccouche
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions sit alone atop the NFC North; what a beautiful sight. It’s their first time in half a decade, vying for a division title they’ve never captured.

It bodes well for the Lions that the rest of the NFC North is in shambles right now, to put it lightly. The Chicago Bears are a radioactive mess that will likely necessitate a rebuild. While the Green Bay Packers have some promising pieces, the Lions just made it clear on Thursday night how they stack up against Detroit. Then there are the Vikings, who just scraped together their first win against a Carolina Panthers team clawing their way back to relevance.

Question of the day: Which NFC North team is the biggest threat to the Lions right now?

I think we can all agree the Bears are out of the mix here. It’s tempting to write off the Packers too, considering how handily the Lions beat them in Week 4. I wouldn’t do so so fast, however. I think the Lions win that game at least eight times out of ten, but I do think the Packers are a much better team than they showed on Thursday night. I wouldn’t overlook the second matchup later this year.

Then there are the Vikings. Last year they were worse than their record, and this year it’s the opposite. It’s as if the great balance of the universe is hunting them with a vengeance. I wrote in the offseason that I thought the Vikings were still a quiet threat to the Lions to take the NFC North, and I stand by it.

Take the Vikings of last year, and water them down a bit. Then take the Vikings of this year, and give them a little juice. Somewhere in the middle lies the true Vikings team, one that I think is the true 1B in the North and can still give the Lions a run for their money any day of the week.

I love where the Lions are going, but let’s not put a bow on anything yet for this season, let alone anything beyond. The Minnesota Vikings are still a viable team any week of the year and one making short term sacrifices to set themselves up for a long run of success to come.

Who do you think is the biggest threat to the Lions in the NFC North right now? Vote below and let us know your thoughts.

Which NFC North team is the biggest threat to the Lions right now?

