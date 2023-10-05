‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 5 expert picks: Bears at Commanders

The NFL opens up Week 5 with a matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders on “Thursday Night Football.”

These two teams have faced off against each other 52 times in their teams' histories, with Washington winning 23 regular season games, the Bears winning 21, and one game ending in a tie. Washington also holds a 4-3 advantage in their postseason games, though they haven’t battled in the playoffs in 35 years. In more recent history, the Commanders have won eight of the last nine times they’ve squared off, including a 12-7 barn burner last October.

Both teams appear to have improved play from their quarterbacks, but both came up short when it mattered last week. The Bears imploded against the Broncos—giving up 24 unanswered points over the final 15 minutes and 14 seconds, and losing by three—while the Commanders took the Eagles to overtime but couldn’t close it out.

The good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Commanders by almost a touchdown, and while the POD staff is favoring Washington on the moneyline, they’re a bit more split when it comes to the spread.

Here is a look at who each of our staff is picking for Thursday night’s game:

Here’s how to watch tonight’s “Thursday Night Football” game:

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field, in Prince George’s County, Maryland

TV: Prime Video

Prime Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Online Stream/Replay: Prime Video, NFL+ Premium (Replay)

Enjoy the game and come chat with us in the comments!