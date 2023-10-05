WATCH: Lions OT Penei Sewell stares down Rashan Gary pre-game vs. Packers

This year, Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell was named captain for the first time in his young career. It’s an impressive feat for a 22-year-old player, but as the season progresses, it is becoming extremely clear why his teammates gave him those honors.

On a weekly basis, we’ve seen Sewell give pregame speeches that go hard, not to mention his aggressive and emotionally-charged play is a big reason why the team’s offensive line is considered one of the best in the league.

But on “Thursday Night Football” we saw another feature of Sewell’s leadership that has turned this team from a good one into a feared one. As captured by the Lions production department “One Pride Productions” in their weekly Sights and Sounds video, we see Sewell—and defensive tackle Alim McNeill—walking by Green Bay Packers edge defender Rashan Gary and just giving him the most intense staredown you’ll ever see.

Penei Sewell staring down Rashan Gary pregame is EVERYTHING.



NO FEAR.



— Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) October 5, 2023

It’s incredible to witness the rise and confidence of this young star, and the drastic shift in power dynamics in the NFC North. This team is clearly the best in the division, and they are not afraid to let everyone else know it.

I highly recommend watching the entire “Sights and Sounds” video from the Lions, as it features some great mic’d up moments from receiver Kalif Raymond, more Sewell pre-game speeches, and, of course, amazing radio calls from play-by-play announcer Dan Miller and color commentator Lomas Brown.

Watch it below: