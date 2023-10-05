 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Detroit Lions players all over The Athletic’s early ‘All-Rookie team’

It’s still early, but the early returns on the Lions’ 2023 draft class look really promising.

By Morgan Cannon
Through the first four games of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions sit at 3-1, alone at the top of the NFC North division. They capped off the first four games of the year with a resounding 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, and just like the three games played prior to the win over the Packers—the Lions’ rookies played a vital role.

So it makes sense as to why multiple rookies found their way onto The Athletic’s early All-Rookie team. From tight end Sam LaPorta’s touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, to defensive back Brian Branch’s pick-six in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2023 rookie class continues to make plays in big time moments for the Lions.

You can check out the entire list from The Athletic here. ($)

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Are you one of those people who is still confused as to why David Montgomery gets more touches than rookie Jahmyr Gibbs? Hopefully Los Angeles Chargers’ star running back Austin Ekeler can help you out.

  • Looking for the best and most random outfits in the NFL? Jason McCourty of Good Morning Football has you covered with his ‘Fit List,’ which obviously features Benito Jones’ overalls fit, and a few extra pictures of him out on the farm.

  • Lions’ wide receiver Kalif Raymond is a nice human, and, unlike me, remembers when people get married.

  • The Lions released sights and sounds from the Week 4 win over the Packers, and it is everything.

  • Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers is the Henry Ford Health Crucial Catch game.

  • In the latest episode of their podcast, the St. Brown brothers had Lions’ running back David Montgomery on, and there may have been some juicy Jameson Williams nuggets dropped.

