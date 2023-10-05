Through the first four games of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions sit at 3-1, alone at the top of the NFC North division. They capped off the first four games of the year with a resounding 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, and just like the three games played prior to the win over the Packers—the Lions’ rookies played a vital role.
So it makes sense as to why multiple rookies found their way onto The Athletic’s early All-Rookie team. From tight end Sam LaPorta’s touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, to defensive back Brian Branch’s pick-six in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2023 rookie class continues to make plays in big time moments for the Lions.
You can check out the entire list from The Athletic here. ($)
And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:
- Are you one of those people who is still confused as to why David Montgomery gets more touches than rookie Jahmyr Gibbs? Hopefully Los Angeles Chargers’ star running back Austin Ekeler can help you out.
Why is David Montgomery working way ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs even though the rookie is playing well? Here's what @austinekeler had to say after watching their film. pic.twitter.com/l5bnWH72S9— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 4, 2023
- Looking for the best and most random outfits in the NFL? Jason McCourty of Good Morning Football has you covered with his ‘Fit List,’ which obviously features Benito Jones’ overalls fit, and a few extra pictures of him out on the farm.
The best, worst, and weirdest. @JasonMcCourty's Fit List— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 4, 2023
✨ @BenitoJones4 @Lions
✨ @GVOaant @MikePitt_Jr @Colts
✨ @Flowercitysown @Chargers
✨ @ckirk @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/7s1LeIIH7N
- Lions’ wide receiver Kalif Raymond is a nice human, and, unlike me, remembers when people get married.
Isn't Kalif an all-around great guy pic.twitter.com/QG8ZwtzHVI— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 5, 2023
- The Lions released sights and sounds from the Week 4 win over the Packers, and it is everything.
- Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers is the Henry Ford Health Crucial Catch game.
#Lions players and coaches honored their loved ones and spread awareness about early cancer detection ahead of Sunday's @henryfordhealth Crucial Catch game.#CrucialCatch | #ItTakesAllofUs— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 4, 2023
- In the latest episode of their podcast, the St. Brown brothers had Lions’ running back David Montgomery on, and there may have been some juicy Jameson Williams nuggets dropped.
Loading comments...