The Pride of Detroit Direct newsletter now comes to you three times per week! Subscribe to Pride of Detroit Direct today for a 7-day free trial and read it now.

Jeremy Reisman, head of the best Lions community on the planet, will deliver deep analysis and insights he’s picking up directly from Ford Field. For $50, three times per week throughout the season and on a regular basis during the offseason, Pride of Detroit Direct will hit your inbox, so don’t miss out — sign up today!