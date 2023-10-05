VIDEO: Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery react to Jameson Williams’ return

Jameson Williams returned to practice this week after serving a four-game suspension for gambling, and his Detroit Lions teammates could not hide their excitement. On the “St. Browns Bros” podcast—featuring Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown—they welcomed Lions running back David Montgomery to the show. Both Amon-Ra and Montgomery couldn’t contain their excitement when the topic of the podcast turned to Williams, who they had just witnessed take the field during Tuesday’s practice.

“It’s going to be electric, man,” Montgomery said. “This the most high-powered offense I’ve ever been a part of, bro, and just to add a piece like him, it’s going to be insane. We were here. We need to be better and we will be, but Jamo takes us to another step because there’s just so many more things we can do with him.”

Through four games, the Lions are averaging 26.5 points per game, good for eighth in the NFL. Their passing game, even without Williams, ranks eighth in yards, fifth in yards per attempt, and 11th in passer rating.

But Williams would add a field-stretching element to the offense that it’s currently missing. As Montgomery and Amon-Ra watched on Tuesday, they were in awe of Williams’ speed.

Here’s a quick back-and-forth between the two from the podcast:

Amon-Ra St. Brown: “Just watching him today. Obviously, fresh legs. He ain’t practice in awhile.”

Montgomery: “Sliding.”

St. Brown: “You seen that one route? He just... vroom.”

Montgomery: “He’s coasting.”

St. Brown: “I want to know what (speed) he hit.”

Montgomery: “He’s coasting. That’s the thing, he be chillin. Even when he’s doing the kick return reps and going through it, I’m like, ‘Dude is... whew.’”

Did Montgomery just let slip that Williams could be in on kick returns? Or is he just part of the practice rotation? We certainly know that the Lions aren’t afraid of putting Williams in on special teams.

Their conversation continues later, just marveling at Williams’ gait.

Montgomery: “He’s also got a stride length that’s uncoachable.”

St. Brown: “Yeah, it’s sickening. His stride is like four yards a step. I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”

While the excitement is palpable from both fans and teammates, it’s worth noting Williams’ return will be limited, if he plays at all on Sunday. Coach Dan Campbell has made it pretty clear Williams will have a ramp-up period and won’t play a full load this week.

“It’s just about polishing all the little things and we also know if he does play, he can’t play 60 plays,” Campbell said. “That’s not smart, so we can’t do that to him.”

You can watch the entire podcast below. The portion on Jameson Williams begins 56:30 mark of the show.