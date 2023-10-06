On Tuesday, we polled Detroit Lions fans, asking them two questions for our latest SB Nation Reacts survey:

Are you confident the Lions are headed in the right direction? (weekly poll) What is the most likely outcome for the Lions vs. Panthers?

With regards to the first survey question, here are the results we have seen over the first four weeks of the season:

A 99% confidence rate puts the Lions at the top of all the NFL fanbases polled across the league. In fact, the Detroit fan base is even more confident in the direction of the Lions franchise than all of the other NFC North fan bases combined.

The Vikings got a bit jump after their win over the Panthers last week, the Bears should see a similar bump next week after their Week 5 Thursday night win, and man did the Lions break the Packers fans' spirit—look at that sharp decline.

As far as the Lions’ Week 5 game against the Panthers, 73% of fans believe the Lions will keep rolling and Detroit will leave Ford Field with a lopsided victory.

Here are a few of the explanations from voters in the comment section of the original article:

RandyTheLionsheart: “I do not see us scoring a ton. Their defense is good and we are not likely to take many chances if we have a bit of a lead and their offense is not doing anything. I am thinking it will be more like the Atlanta game.”

Treef!try : "Yeah, I usually go with 'win in a tight game', but this one I think they go out and beat the doors off of them. I'm sure they still have some bad feelings about the way they were manhandled last season. This year, they leave nothing to chance."

: “Yeah, I usually go with ‘win in a tight game’, but this one I think they go out and beat the doors off of them. I’m sure they still have some bad feelings about the way they were manhandled last season. This year, they leave nothing to chance.” TomFoolery27 : “I’m convinced that the Lions are locked in each week, they remember last year’s game, and they are not about to let that happen again! I think they win this one by at least 17.”

: “I’m convinced that the Lions are locked in each week, they remember last year’s game, and they are not about to let that happen again! I think they win this one by at least 17.” Powervalve : “Home game, extra rest, opponent seems to be reeling, it should be a big win.”

: “Home game, extra rest, opponent seems to be reeling, it should be a big win.” 91Lions: “If we are as good as I think we are... Teddy takes snaps in the 4th quarter.”

“If we are as good as I think we are... Teddy takes snaps in the 4th quarter.” Roaring in SF: “AG is going to f*ck Duce Staley up between the lines”

