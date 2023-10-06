NFL Week 5 expert picks/predictions: Moneyline, spread, over/under

Week 5 opened with the Chicago Bears beating up on the Washington Commanders, jumping out to a 27-3 halftime lead. The Bears let the Commanders come back in the second half and were a missed field goal away from pulling with a one-score game, but the Justin Fields to D.J. Moore connection put the game away late in the fourth quarter. This is the offensive explosion the Bears have been waiting for. But is it here to stay or just fool’s gold?

Let’s take a look at the rest of this week’s games.

With the Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, and Seahawks on their byes, the NFL only has 12 games scheduled for Sunday—but because the NFC North teams are spread out across the schedule this week, you can watch all their games.

The day kicks off in London, England at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills will be facing off exclusively on NFL Draft Network at 9:30 a.m. ET.

In the 1 p.m. hour, the local Detroit audience will have two games to choose from, including your Detroit Lions hosting the Carolina Panthers on FOX. The other game—for commercial breaks only—will be on CBS, and will feature the Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers. CBS has a double-header of games this week, with their second game—Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings—kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will feature a NFC battle of top teams, when the Dallas Cowboys travel to California to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN/ABC’s “Monday Night Football” features a battle between two storied franchises when the Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

As we have done in past seasons, our staff will be making weekly predictions for every game on the NFL schedule. Each of the Pride of Detroit staff will pick the moneyline (winner of the game, no spread), but some of the members will also pick against the spread and even the over/under lines—there’s an easy toggle button in the widget below to cycle through the settings. You can also check out all of the odds for this week’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for all 14 games on the NFL Week 5 schedule:

Here are the games that the Pride of Detroit staff agreed on this week: